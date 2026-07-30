Local

St. Johns County man sentenced for fraud

By Rich Jones
Spencer Calvert, Capt. Sandy Yawn Custom homebuilder Spencer Calvert (L) was sentenced Wednesday (July 29, 2026) to five years in prison for an organized fraud scheme in St. Johns County bilking property owners of millions of dollars. One of his victims was Bravo TV's Capt. Sandy Yawn (R) of Below Deck. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Bravo TV)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — A St. Johns County man will spend years behind bars for stealing from his customers.

Pineapple Corporation President Spencer Calvert was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in state prison.

He stole almost $9 million dollars from 15 people he promised to build homes for, but he never did the work.

Among the victims was Sandy Yawn, the “Below Deck Mediterranean” star.

Calvert pleaded guilty last month to 45 felonies.

As part of his sentence, he also has to repay the money. Calvert has already repaid one million dollars, and the rest will come from selling the lots his company owned.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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