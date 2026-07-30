St. Johns County man sentenced for fraud

Jacksonville, Fl — A St. Johns County man will spend years behind bars for stealing from his customers.

Pineapple Corporation President Spencer Calvert was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in state prison.

He stole almost $9 million dollars from 15 people he promised to build homes for, but he never did the work.

Among the victims was Sandy Yawn, the “Below Deck Mediterranean” star.

Calvert pleaded guilty last month to 45 felonies.

As part of his sentence, he also has to repay the money. Calvert has already repaid one million dollars, and the rest will come from selling the lots his company owned.

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