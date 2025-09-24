St. Johns County Parks Foundation earns national award

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Parks Foundation, official philanthropic partner of the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department, received national recognition with the prestigious National Association of Park Foundations Lehman Award for Park Foundation Excellence in the “Emerging Star Foundation” category.

This honor highlights newer organizations across the U.S. that are making a meaningful impact in their communities. The award was presented at the 2025 National Recreation and Park Association Conference in Orlando, Florida. SJCPF has worked hand in hand with Parks and Recreation to expand access to County parks and amenities, enhance programs, and strengthen community connections.

In less than a year under new Executive Director Marithza Ross, the Foundation has:

• Established pathways for giving and service, including an annual donor campaign and volunteer opportunities for residents and businesses.

• Created sponsorship opportunities to make free and low-cost programs possible for families and residents.

• Advanced capital initiatives such as the Field of Dreams Baseball turf replacement project at Aberdeen Park, ensuring safe, inclusive play for athletes of all abilities.

• Reinvested more than $1 million into St. Johns County to support recreation programs and projects.

• Aligned with national standards and best practices to better serve the Parks and Recreation Department and the residents of St. Johns County.

“This award reflects the strength of our partnership,” said Ryan Kane, director of Parks and Recreation. “The Foundation allows us to stretch beyond the limits of public funding by inviting private partnerships and community investment, ultimately giving our residents more opportunities to enjoy high-quality recreation.”

