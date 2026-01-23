St. Johns County Public Library System Presents St. Johns Reads Silent Disco Finale

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Public Library System (SJCPLS) is inviting the community to celebrate the finale of St. Johns Reads 2026 with a unique silent disco experience at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The St. Johns Reads 2026 Finale will take place Saturday, Jan. 24, on the Amphitheatre’s Front Porch and will feature music through Hush Hush Headphones. The evening includes two sessions: a family-friendly dance from 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by an adults-only session for guests 18 and older from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The silent disco marks the conclusion of the 22nd annual St. Johns Reads “One Book, One Community” program, which encourages residents to explore shared themes through reading and discussion. This year’s selection, An Immense World by Ed Yong, examines how different species experience the world through their senses—a theme reflected in the immersive, headphone-based dance experience.

“This year has been full of amazing programs inspired by this year’s book, An Immense World,” said Todd Booth, Southeast Branch Manager and chair of the St. Johns Reads Committee. “We’re excited to provide this immersive experience for our community and bring the themes of the book to life.”

The event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks and select vendors.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026

Family Session: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Adults-Only Session (18+): 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Location: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Front Porch, 1340C A1A S., St. Augustine, FL

