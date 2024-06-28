St. Johns County receives $26.5M to support five major community projects

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is about to receive millions in state funds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The county announced five projects including public safety, transportation, beach restoration, and cultural affairs will get $26.5M in state appropriations for 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

More specifically, the county said the following projects to benefit include:

All Hazards Regional Fire Training Facility & Unified Command Center - $7.5M: This facility will feature infrastructure for fire suppression, urban search and rescue, Hazmat Response, and EMS. The Unified Command Center will provide a coordinated response to large-scale incidents on I-95 and the Florida East Coast rail corridor.

This facility will feature infrastructure for fire suppression, urban search and rescue, Hazmat Response, and EMS. The Unified Command Center will provide a coordinated response to large-scale incidents on I-95 and the Florida East Coast rail corridor. State Road 16 – Phase 1 - $7.5M: The existing two-lane high-speed arterial will be widened to a four-lane divided highway from the International Golf Parkway to the I-95 interchange. To improve safety and mobility, the project prioritizes the construction of bike lanes, sidewalks, and medians to prevent illegal passing.

The existing two-lane high-speed arterial will be widened to a four-lane divided highway from the International Golf Parkway to the I-95 interchange. To improve safety and mobility, the project prioritizes the construction of bike lanes, sidewalks, and medians to prevent illegal passing. County Road 2209 – Central Segment Phase 2 - $6.5M: County Road 2209 is a strategically planned north-south corridor that enhances access to the St. Johns County interior and provides traffic relief to I-95 and US 1. This appropriation will initiate the construction of Phase 2 from International Golf Parkway to State Road 16.

County Road 2209 is a strategically planned north-south corridor that enhances access to the St. Johns County interior and provides traffic relief to I-95 and US 1. This appropriation will initiate the construction of Phase 2 from International Golf Parkway to State Road 16. South Ponte Vedra Beach Dune Restoration - $4.75M: This appropriation matches $9.75 million in federal funds for a critical beach erosion project south of GTMRR beaches. Once complete, this engineered beach will provide durable protection of property, public infrastructure, and vulnerable ecosystems. The project also provides additional recreational opportunities for residents and tourists.

This appropriation matches $9.75 million in federal funds for a critical beach erosion project south of GTMRR beaches. Once complete, this engineered beach will provide durable protection of property, public infrastructure, and vulnerable ecosystems. The project also provides additional recreational opportunities for residents and tourists. Lincolnville Museum - $225,000: This appropriation will be used to further the preservation of African American history and culture in St. Augustine. The project will install exterior security enhancements, such as lighting and security cameras, sound domes, and braille, to make exhibit content more accessible and inclusive.

Protecting land and natural resources is also at the forefront.

As part of Gov. Ron Desantis signing the “Focus on Florida’s Future” budget, the county will also have access to state money for land conservation.

Visit the county’s website for more on these projects and how funding will be used to protect natural and recreational land.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.