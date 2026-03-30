St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office gives update on body found along rocks

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday night, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) said they found a body along rocks at Old A1A near Gene Johnson Road just before 7 PM.

Officers closed the area while they investigated the cause of death and who the body belonged to.

READ: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found on rocks along Old A1A

SJSO gave an update saying that as of Monday morning, the body has not been identified yet.

They also said there’s an autopsy in process.

Action News Jax will keep updating this story as more information becomes available.

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