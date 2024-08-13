St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 78-year-old man

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) is actively searching for 78-year-old Graham McNamee, who has been reported missing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

McNamee was reportedly last seen wearing black pants, an aqua-colored shirt featuring a Corvette logo, and is likely wearing glasses.

He is believed to be driving a tan Chevrolet Equinox with a Florida license plate reading 80BHBI and is thought to be heading north toward Georgia.

Authorities are urging anyone who sees McNamee or his vehicle to immediately contact SJSO at (904) 824-8304 or dial 911.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.