ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The rain isn’t letting up, and neither is the flooding. St. Johns County is under a state of emergency, and another two to six inches of rain could fall before this is over.

The ground is spongy. With every step, your feet sink in a little. It has been raining all day, and the ground can’t soak up any more, so the water is sitting on top in yards, driveways and roads.

Action News Jax spent the afternoon along Davis Shores in St. Augustine, where driveways, a construction site and side roads were underwater.

Now high tide has rolled in, around 5 or 6 p.m. When the streets are already this wet, that’s a problem. Kelly Wilson with St. Johns County Emergency Management says the water has nowhere to go. “So the city does struggle to drain once the tide is high. The water doesn’t have anywhere to go. So we need you to be mindful of that,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the danger grows after the sun goes down. “Yeah, at night it’s even worse. I know as I get older, it’s much worse to see at night, especially if it’s raining. So, if you had dinner plans, and I get it’s Friday night, maybe just stay in, get something delivered to you, maybe make your dinner,” Wilson said.

It’s not just the water you have to watch. Along the coast, wind gusts are topping 40 miles an hour.

Put that together with the soaked ground, and Wilson says to keep an eye up, too. “It is going to continue to be gusty, and with the ground as wet as it is, we will have the potential, you know, for trees. Trees may fall over, the ground saturated, the wind is blowing, so we want you to also be mindful and careful,” Wilson said.

If you do have to head out, Wilson asks you not to drive through floodwater. “It’s dangerous to you, being in your car. As we’ve seen in Central Florida and East Central Florida, a lot of folks are getting rescued and trapped in those cars. It’s very dangerous. The other thing is, when you’re driving on those flooded roadways, you are pushing water. You may be pushing water into folks’ homes,” she said.

There is some good news. The county tells Action News Jax it hasn’t been flooded with calls so far. Crews are out clearing ditches and moving downed trees.

If you’re in Hastings or Flagler Estates, the county is watching you closely tonight. Ditches are filling up, and the St. Johns River is expected to rise.

It’s a Friday night, and if you can stay in, stay in.

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