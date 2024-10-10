St. Johns County urges public to stay off roads as damage assessments begin following Hurricane Milton

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officials are urging the public to avoid all non-essential travel as damage assessments begin after Hurricane Milton swept through the area.

Many roads remain hazardous due to flooding, fallen debris, and downed power lines. Emergency responders are actively working to clear the roads and restore safe access to affected areas.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by following these guidelines:

Contact the Citizen Information Hotline at 904-824-5550 for updates and assistance.

Follow St. Johns County Emergency Management on social media: Facebook and X/Twitter.

Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com.

Register for Nixle Alerts by texting StJohnsEOC to 888777.

Download the SJC Connect app at www.sjcfl.us/sjc-connect and enable notifications for real-time updates.

Safety officials stress the importance of staying off the roads until damage assessments and clearing efforts are complete.

Following Hurricane Milton, St. Johns County urges the public to stay off the roads as crews conduct damage assessments.



Residents should refrain from non-emergency travel until assessments are complete. Flooding, debris, or downed power lines may block many roads.



