St. Johns County warns of new jury duty scam

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller is warning residents of a jury duty scam circulating via email and/or text message.

Beware of fraudulent emails claiming to be from the St. Johns County Clerk’s Office, telling residents they must pay a fine for missing jury duty.

Scammers often demand payment through CashApp, Venmo, or other digital wallets — this is a red flag!

Please remember:

The Clerk’s Office will NEVER contact you by phone, email, or text to demand online payments for missing jury duty.

All official communication from our Office will come by U.S. Mail only.

If you receive one of these scam messages, do not respond or send money. Report it immediately by calling 904-819-3600.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group