St. Johns County wins federal ruling in Grand Oaks developer dispute

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has secured a significant legal victory in its dispute with Southeast Development Partners LLC and Southeast Land Ventures LLC over the Grand Oaks development. The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida ruled in favor of the County on Sept. 13, 2024, affirming the County’s position in the ongoing legal battle.

The dispute centered on the developer’s obligation to widen a 3-mile stretch of State Road 16, a project critical for managing growth and public safety. Since its initial approval in 2016, the project’s costs have soared from $15 million to over $60 million. Despite this, the developer has not completed the required work, leading the county to declare them as default. The court also upheld the County’s right to withhold further approvals of plats and construction plans until the developer fulfills its contractual duties.

“This ruling reaffirms our commitment to holding developers accountable and ensuring that promises made to our residents are kept,” said County Commission Chair Sarah Arnold. “The developer’s attempt to alter the terms years later was a breach of trust. We stood firm for our community, and this decision sends a clear message that we expect all parties to honor their commitments.”

The dispute began in early 2023 when the developer sought to amend the original development agreement. The County Board unanimously denied the request, prompting the developer to file a civil action in March 2023. The County countersued and ultimately prevailed in court.

County Administrator Joy Andrews highlighted the broader implications of the court’s decision, saying, “This Court decision represents a significant victory for our residents, reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding their financial assets and overall well-being.”

The County’s firm stance throughout the litigation reflects its commitment to responsible development and protecting community interests.

