2 St. Augustine hotels recognized on Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two St. Augustine hotels are getting recognition from Tripadvisor on its 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards.

The awards include categories such as Top Hotels, Small Hotels, B&B/Inns, Luxury, Pet-Friendly, Sustainable, Wellness, and Family-Friendly Hotels.

Here are the hotels in the Nation’s Oldest City that were recognized:

The Cedar House Inn, which is located at 79 Cedar Street, was named the No. 2 B&B/Inn in the U.S.

“Romance and History come alive at this beautifully restored 1893 Victorian Home,” the Tripadvisor listing said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

One Tripadvisor member talked about the Inn’s “beautiful wrap around patio full of comfy chairs, lounges and candles. So relaxing with a cup of tea or glass of wine, offered in the beverage area.”

In addition to the drinks, many reviewers raved about the homemade cookies.

The Cedar House Inn, St. Augustine The Cedar House Inn, St. Augustine (Tripadvisor)

Bayfront Westcott House Bed and Breakfast, located at 146 Avenida Menendez, was named the No. 7 B&B/Inn in the U.S.

Tripadvisor said the B & B “was built in 1880 as a private residence for Dr. John Westcott who was well known for his prominent military career” and became a guest house in the 1970s.

One reviewer said it was “absolutely gorgeous, with perfect views and amazing food” with a staff “who just wanted us to have the world while we were there.”

Bayfront Westcott House Bed and Breakfast, St. Augustine, FL Bayfront Westcott House Bed and Breakfast, St. Augustine, FL (Tripadvisor)

Tripadvisor said the awards are given “to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.