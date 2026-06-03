St. Johns County hiring firefighters and paramedics for fire rescue department

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is actively recruiting full-time Firefighter/EMTs and Firefighter/Paramedics for its multidisciplinary department in St. Augustine. Applications for these positions are due by Aug. 13, 2026, with the next recruit class scheduled to begin on Jan. 11, 2027.

This hiring initiative takes place in St. Johns County, a region recognized for its high quality of life. The county boasts one of Florida’s top-rated public-school systems, miles of beach shoreline, the scenic St. Johns River estuary, a well-established agriculture and equestrian community and the nation’s oldest city, historic St. Augustine. In 2019, St. Johns County was ranked the 10th fastest-growing county in the United States.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue currently employs 525 personnel. The department operates 18 stations across the county. St. Johns County spans 609 square miles in the northeast part of Florida, bordered by the St. Johns River to the west and 42 miles of ocean to the east.

The department’s fleet includes ALS Rescues, ALS Engines, Tankers, Heavy Rescue Squads, and Aerial Apparatus. In 2023, St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to 64,000 calls for service, with 75% of those calls being EMS-related.

Employees with St. Johns County Fire Rescue have opportunities to join specialized teams such as the Urban Search and Rescue Team, Hazardous Materials Team, Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF), Marine Rescue and Wildland Firefighting. The department aims to be a progressive, professional fire rescue department dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of the community.

Ideal Firefighter candidates are expected to embody St. Johns County’s core values of Dedication, Openness, Adaptability, Visionary, Fiscal Responsibility, Integrity, and Humility.

Prospective Firefighter/EMT and Firefighter/Paramedic candidates must submit their applications by Aug. 13, 2026.

To apply, click here.

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