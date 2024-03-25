Plane went down after takeoff from Northeast Florida Regional Airport, St. Johns deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a reported plane crash in a wooded area north of Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

Authorities, including St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol, are responding to where County Road 312 meets U.S. 1 on the northern side of St. Augustine, near Torres Trace.

SJSO said in a social media post that, “Initial reports indicate an aircraft went down into the words shortly after takeoff at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.”

SJSO said there is no information yet on the size of the plane or how many people were on board. There is also no information available yet on the damage on the ground.

