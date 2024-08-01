St. Johns deputies executing search warrant in Beachwalk subdivision

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Authorities are executing a search warrant at a home in the Beachwalk subdivision off County Road 210.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its social media pages that SWAT and Property Crimes detectives are investigating a home on Rum Runner Way.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is active and SJSO said it will be in the area for hours.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.