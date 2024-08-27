Flagler deputies locate stolen blue Ferrari originally pursued by St. Johns deputies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has found a stolen blue Ferrari that was being driven by “armed and dangerous” suspects.

FCSO said the car has been located at a house on Royal Palm Lane in Palm Coast, and there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

The two suspects deputies have been looking for are Johnathan Costa, 19, and Logan Slezak, 18.

They were driving the stolen blue 2018 Ferrari 488 Spyder, and are wanted in connection with an armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Rhode Island, FCSO said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, which was originally pursuing the car, posted on its Facebook page a photo of the car, which has the FL plate CCC1.

The pursuit of the Ferrari on Interstate 95 led St. Johns deputies into Flagler County, where their deputies began assisting in the search.

Earlier, Pedro Menendez High School and Southwoods Elementary School in St. Johns County were put on lockdown as a precaution while they searched for the vehicle, but SJSO said school has resumed.

