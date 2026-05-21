St. Johns Parkway detour scheduled for First Coast Expressway construction

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County drivers should prepare for an overnight detour on St. Johns Parkway at Silverlake Drive.

It’s a part of the First Coast Expressway construction, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced.

The detour is scheduled from 10 p.m. Thursday, May 21 to 7 a.m. Friday, May 22.

Drivers are advised to follow detour signs and posted speed limits for their safety.

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