St. Johns River Ferry back on the water after weeks out of service for repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time in close to six weeks, the St. Johns River Ferry opened up for people looking for a quicker trip to and from work, home or a weekend trip.

Action News Jax told you the first week of May when the ferry service went offline after the Jacksonville Transportation Authority said it hit the boarding ramp, leaving the Mayport Village side. JTA originally said inspections and repairs could take up to 12 weeks, but the authority says it was able to get the ferry back on the water two weeks ahead of schedule.

“I don’t like to really go over the Dames Point. I take it every day. So if I have a chance to take the ferry or a nice scenic route, I’m definitely on board,” said Max, one of the riders taking the ferry from Mayport Village to Fort George for work.

Riders tell Action News Jax that having the ferry service suspended led to many more hours of driving over the last few weeks than they would have normally done. For some, it meant having to go onto I-95 and over the Dames Point Bridge as their way of getting across the St. Johns River and into Mayport.

“It’s a 45-minute drive to go around everything,” said one of the riders after Action News Jax boarded the ferry. “Having the ferry back open is very convenient and it’s a nice environment.”

Even though the ferry was away for more than a month, there’s work being done to bring another boat on board. Action News Jax told you last fall, that JTA received a $15.6 million federal grant to buy a hybrid diesel-electric ferry to add to its St. Johns River service. JTA tells Action News Jax it’s on schedule to be on the water by fall 2028.

JTA says the ferry is now back on its regular schedule. To find the hours it’s running and how much you have to pay to get on board, you can click the link here.

