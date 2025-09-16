St. Johns Sheriff: E-bike safety starts with education

Jacksonville, Fl — St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick addressed E-bike safety at a town hall meeting in Ponte Vedra. The meeting was held to discuss safety and enforcement at a time when accidents are on the rise. Hardwick says there was another collision yesterday morning involving a car and a seven-year-old boy on an e-bike. The child was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on his condition. Hardwick says deputies are going to middle schools to teach kids about e-bike safety, but it has to start in the home. Hardwick told Jacksonville’s Morning News in early August that he advocate Florida lawmakers to make changes to state law regulating E-bikes.

DEPTH: Sheriff Hardwick told WOKV in early August that he supports legislative changes regulating E-bike safety.

Three Big Things to Know:

An exciting vision for the old Regency Square Mall. Tim Tebow, NFL Hall of Famer John Elway, and Chick-Fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy are teaming up for a project that would bring housing, retail, and sports together. A 15,000 seat soccer stadium could anchor the development. Sporting Jax says plans are expected to be finalized in the coming months.

Florida could ban a vaccine that’s considered controversial. Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo recently said he wants the state to eventually ban the mRNA vaccine. He said in a podcast published Sunday “the goal with the mRNA is for that not to be available to anyone.” Ladapo adds no one should be using that vaccine. He didn’t give a timeframe for when he wants a ban enacted. The mRNA shots are different from traditional vaccines because they work by giving the body instructions about how to make a pathogen the immune system can then recognize and fight off, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Stakeholders have a chance to hear plans for Jacksonville’s University of Florida campus. The campus will host a site visit to share construction updates at the Prime Osborn Convention Center today at 1 pm. In June, the Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved both the transfer of more than 20 acres of land in LaVilla to UF and an additional $50 million in funding to support campus construction.

First Alert Weather: Dry with warm afternoons. This morning temperatures are in the upper 50s inland and 60s and 70s along the coast. An onshore wind will continue this afternoon leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches. Some minor tidal flooding will continue today at times of high tide. We are mainly dry this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic could gradually develop as it moves NW over the next day or two. We favor a path north of the Caribbean and well to the east of the United States. Another tropical wave has emerged from the West Coast of Africa. We will track this one over the next several days to see if it can get better organized. The next name is Gabrielle.

