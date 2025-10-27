Starke-based set to honor fallen police and K-9s

Hudson, Florida based non-profit Off-Road United will hold it’s 11th Annual Krawl’n For The Fallen event, featuring several activities that honor the nation’s police officers and K-9s lost in the line of duty.

Krawl’n For The Fallen is billed as one of the largest off-road events on Florida’s West coast. On Veteran’s Day weekend survivors, law enforcement, and supporters are welcome to come out to enjoy fellowship, food, vendors, trail riding, camping, entertainment and raffles.

The first day of the event is Friday, November 7th at the Florida International Rally & Motorsport Park at Keystone Airport. Saturday and Sunday will see the raising of the Big Thin Blue Line Flag, off road trails and obstacles, demonstrations, vendors and more family activities.

Saturday night will show off 300 Jeeps lined up for a memorial ride to remember the sacrifice made by fallen law enforcement. Survivors will be paired with Jeeps to experience the ride through luminaries, blue lights, flags that honor each fallen officer and K9 to pay respect to the families.

All activities are open to the general public for a $10 fee for spectators per day, and $120 for off-road vehicles for a weekend pass.

More details and pre-registration can be found at the foundation’s website.

Off-Road United Foundation is a 501c3 tax exempt non-profit organization that was founded in 2017 to aide first responders and their families, build strong municipal alliances, empower youth, and bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities. Over the past six years, Krawl’n For The Fallen has raised more than $750,000 for C.O.P.S.

