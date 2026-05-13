State Attorney rules deadly Jacksonville road rage shooting was justified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office ruled Tuesday that a deadly road rage shooting on St. Johns Bluff Road in December 2025 was justified. Joe Starkey was killed after he confronted another driver and reached his hands through the vehicle’s window, according to the State Attorney’s review

The incident occurred while Starkey was driving home with his wife. Starkey exited his vehicle to confront the other driver, the state attorney’s review states. The other driver informed Starkey that he had a gun and warned him not to approach the car, the review states.

A witness and the shooter reported that Starkey was yelling and reached his hands through the window of the other driver’s vehicle, the report states.

The driver shot Starkey and called 911.

Action News Jax is not naming the shooter because he was not charged with a crime.

Read: Community mourns Jacksonville musician shot and killed in road rage incident

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