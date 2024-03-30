State Attorney’s Office reviewing cases former JSO officer arrested for sex crimes was involved in

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The arrest of a former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer on child sex charges could damage other cases the officer was involved in.

The State Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing cases involving former JSO officer Josué Garriga III. He was arrested this week for charges in Clay County.

Garriga is accused of meeting up with a teenage girl to have sexual contact.

Action News Jax’s law and safety expert Dale Carson said defense lawyers will question Garriga’s credibility.

“When an officer attests to a narrative, arrest form, attests and swears to the authenticity and accuracy of the affidavit, he could be lying now because he’s a liar based on the current charges. [But] remember, he hasn’t been convicted yet,” Carson explained.

Action News Jax has requested all incident and arrest reports Garriga has been involved in for the last 2 years. We’ll let you know what we find out once we receive those records.

