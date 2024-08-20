State-of-the-art simulation lab now open to nursing students at South Georgia Stata College

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Memorial Satilla Health and South Georgia State College have announced the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art Simulation Lab dedicated to advancing the training and education of nursing students.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on August 20, at 2001 S. Georgia Parkway, Waycross, GA, at 10:30 a.m., a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare education.

The cutting-edge facility offers nursing students an immersive learning environment that closely mimics real-world clinical settings. Attendees of the grand opening event were given a tour of the newly constructed lab and heard opening remarks from hospital and college administrators.

Memorial Satilla Health contributed $100,000 to assist with the build-out costs of the simulation lab. This initiative is part of HCA Healthcare’s broader commitment to supporting the next generation of nurses, reflecting the organization’s emphasis on resources, development, and education. Memorial Satilla is part of HCA Healthcare, which boasts a network of over 99,000 nurses.

“We are excited to be a part of this new educational space for students. By supporting the construction of this advanced training facility, we are not only investing in the future of our nursing workforce but also ensuring our patients receive the highest quality of care,” said Dale Neely, CEO of Memorial Satilla.

The simulation lab at SGSC is the second of its kind to open in the region within the last two years, following the HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, which opened in 2022.

Equipped with the latest technology, including AI-integrated manikins and advanced medical equipment, the lab offers nursing students a safe and controlled environment to hone their skills. The realistic patient care scenarios provided in the lab are designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-life clinical practice.

“This lab is a game-changer for our future nurses,” said Celeste Brizzee, CNO at Memorial Satilla. “Students will benefit from the opportunity to engage in realistic clinical simulations that enhance their critical thinking, decision-making, and procedural skills.”

