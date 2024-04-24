State senator calls out current superintendent for issues at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County school is under fire.

“Enough is enough,” Florida Senator, 4th District, Clay Yarborough said. “And we need to know what’s happening.”

Senator Yarborough called out the current superintendent for the issues at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

This comes after Action News Jax told you last week when Chris Allen-Black was removed from the classroom.

This is the fifth time in two years that a teacher has been removed from the school. Students said while they believe this is a good school -- all of the change has disrupted their learning.

“Definitely a little upsetting, but not necessarily surprising, if that makes sense,” student Addison Kyle said.

Kyle and Jahkobi North are seniors at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. North said he had Chris Allen-Black as a math teacher last year. He said his removal was surprising.

“I genuinely thought he was a good guy,” North said. “I mean, like he, that he never really raised any red flags in my mind. You know, he was always just kind of, just an extra flamboyant teacher.”

Allen-Black was the fifth employee to be removed from school. And all the changes have required substitute teachers to fill in.

“That kind of put a string on like, how we performed academically,” Kyle said.

Allen-Black was arrested and accused of exposing himself while at a resort at Disney in February. But parents weren’t notified until last week.

