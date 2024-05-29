State of St. Johns County address happening tonight

St. Augustine, Fla. — St. Johns County residents will have the opportunity to learn about the county’s plans and priorities.

County administrator Joy Andrews will present a State of the County address on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the IMAX Theatre at the World Golf Village.

Topics will include the county’s efforts to address traffic, build more parks, public safety, and create new job opportunities.

Right before that, at 5:30 p.m., the public can tour the World Golf Hall of Fame at One World Golf Place.

It’s an effort to get the community involved in local development.

In April, the county bought the World Golf Village property for $5.5 million.

After the purchase, Andrews said in a news release, “While some may criticize the use of public funds to acquire the World Golf Foundation assets, it’s crucial to recognize the broader context. With the decision made by the World Golf Foundation to move the World Golf Hall of Fame out of the World Golf Village and to relocate the PGA Tour Productions to PGA’s Headquarters in Ponte Vedra, the property was slated for unknown development, potentially outside of community interests.

“By seizing control through this acquisition, the community as a whole, gains the power to shape its future. This move allows us to invite the best private-public partnerships to enhance our residents’ quality of life and unlock revenue opportunities. By maintaining control over the development process, we ensure that only what’s best for our residents will be featured in the revitalized World Golf Village.

“Our goal is not just to meet expectations but to exceed them, creating a vibrant destination that our residents will be proud of. This investment represents a strategic opportunity to leverage public resources to positively shape the future of our community, ensuring that the World Golf Village evolves in alignment with our community’s vision and values.”

