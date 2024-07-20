Local

State supports enhancements to JAXPORT

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JAXPORT enhancements "With generous support from the State of Florida, major infrastructure enhancements are underway to strengthen JAXPORT's position as a leader in the movement of containers, automobiles, and non-containerized cargo like paper products," JAXPORT announced in a social media post. (JAXPORT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JAXPORT recently announced major infrastructure enhancements are happening to “strengthen JAXPORT’s position as a leader in the movement of containers, automobiles, and non-containerized cargo like paper products.”

The enhancements are possible with the support of the state.

According to an X post, JAXPORT supports nearly 207,000 jobs and $33 billion in economic impact for Florida.

Guests on FDOT’s Summer Tour recently visited and toured the port and got to see firsthand how commercial and military cargo is moved.

They also learned the port’s role in the global supply chain.

According to the social media post, CEO Eric Green told the group, “The success we are experiencing is a direct result of your support.”

