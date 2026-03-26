Stepfather accused of shooting, killing 2-year-old as mother held him: Jacksonville police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned new details about the killing of 2-year-old A’mahri Robinson.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the boy was shot during a domestic dispute Sunday night.

A'mahri Robinson 2-year-old A'mahri Robinson was shot and killed Sunday (March 22, 2026) during a domestic dispute in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood. (GoFundMe)

We obtained the unredacted police report, which said the victim told police that suspect Steven Dodson, 21, shot toward her while she was holding A’mahri and the bullet hit the child.

The report also states that Dodson is the child’s stepfather.

Dodson left the home after the shooting and was arrested less than 24 hours later.

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Action News Jax’s Deja Mayfield spoke to A’mahri’s family on Tuesday after Dodson was denied bond.

“He needs to fry. He took our life away from us. We’re hurting. That baby didn’t deserve none of that,” Virginia Dunbar, the toddler’s aunt, said.

Dodson’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 15. A GoFundMe has been created to support A’mahri’s family as they continue to grieve.

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