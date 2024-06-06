‘Strong partnership:’ Green Cove Springs Police, DEA seize cocaine, marijuana, firearms in operation

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Wednesday, Green Cove Springs Police with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration seized an estimated $26,000 in narcotics.

Both agencies were serving a search warrant at a home on 400 Cypress Avenue during a drug operation.

Robert Vashon Johnson Jr. was arrested for trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Over 1,500 grams of marijuana and 200 grams of cocaine were seized along with two firearms.

“I want to commend our officers for their outstanding work and commitment to keeping our community safe,” Chief Guzman said. “This arrest is a testament to their dedication and the strong partnerships we have with the Drug Enforcement Administration. We remain vigilant in our efforts to combat drug-related crimes and ensure a safer environment for all residents.”

Chief Guzman thanked the community for its continued support to keep Green Cove Springs safe and secure.

