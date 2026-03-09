Stuck on A1A? Here’s a playlist to get you through TPC week

It’s that time of year again - the golf world has descended on Ponte Vedra, and while The Players Championship is a massive week for the city, it also means A1A is about to turn into a parking lot. If you’re heading down to TPC Sawgrass, or if you just have the misfortune of trying to commute near some of the Southside or Beaches choke-points this week, your brakes are going to get a workout.

Instead of letting the gridlock ruin your day, I put together the perfect classic rock playlist to keep your sanity intact while you stare at the bumper in front of you!

“Highway to Hell” - AC/DC : Because let’s be honest, turning onto A1A south during tournament week feels exactly like descending into the underworld. Just roll the windows down and let Bon Scott do the screaming for you.

“Slow Ride” - Foghat : You aren’t getting anywhere fast, so you might as well embrace the pace. This is the ultimate anthem for accepting your fate when you realize it’s going to take forty-five minutes to go three miles.

“I Can’t Drive 55” - Sammy Hagar : Sammy was singing about the speed limit, but this week, you’ll be lucky to hit 5 mph. Play this one when you finally see a tiny gap in the right lane and need to make your move.

“Runnin’ Down a Dream” - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers : You can’t have a Florida road trip playlist without Tom Petty. That driving guitar riff is exactly what you need to keep the energy up when you are desperately searching for a spot in the general parking lot.

“Here I Go Again” - Whitesnake : For that moment when you are going down the only road you’ve ever known, and it’s completely backed up from JTB all the way to Solana Road.

The rest of the mixtape:

“Free Bird” - Lynyrd Skynyrd: Because you need a song long enough to cover a single mile of Ponte Vedra traffic.

“Go Your Own Way” - Fleetwood Mac: For when you are staring at your GPS praying for an alternate route that doesn’t exist.

“Life in the Fast Lane” - Eagles: Pure irony to listen to while you are dead stopped in the right lane.

“Start Me Up” - The Rolling Stones: The official theme song for endless stop-and-go driving.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” - Journey: Just keep the faith, you WILL eventually make it to the Island Green on 17.

Pro Tip: Pack your patience, make sure your AC is working, and plan to enjoy some of Jacksonville’s classic hits on the roadways!

