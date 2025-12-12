Student brings loaded gun to Jacksonville elementary school, no threats made to students or staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A student brought a loaded gun to a Duval County elementary school on Tuesday, Duval County Public Schools said.

A message from Woodland Acres Elementary School Principal Shawn Platts to families said that no threats were made toward students or staff.

Platts said the gun was confiscated without incident after several students reported seeing the student with the gun.

Students’ belongings will be randomly screened from now until Christmas break begins, Platts’ message said.

The student who brought the gun potentially faces criminal charges, as well as disciplinary action from the school, according to the message.

Here is Platts’ full message that was sent to families:

“Hello Woodland Acres Elementary School families, this is Principal Platts calling. It is always difficult and disappointing to contact you about a situation in which a student has made a very bad decision, and unfortunately, this is one of those moments.

“This morning, we safely confiscated a loaded firearm from a student. We became aware of the prohibited item after receiving reports from multiple students who saw it in the student’s possession. At no time were any threats made toward students or staff, and the firearm was secured without incident.

“Law enforcement and DCF are on campus investigating this incident. In addition to potential criminal charges, we will also pursue the appropriate school disciplinary consequences.

“While I am very disappointed in this student’s actions, I am also grateful to the students who immediately reported what they saw. Our ‘See Something, Say Something’ message remains one of our best tools in identifying safety concerns. Today’s unfortunate incident is a clear example of why it matters.

“The safety and security of students and staff is one of our highest priorities. Beginning tomorrow, we will conduct random screenings of students and their belongings as they enter campus. These screenings will continue until Christmas Break. I ask for your partnership in reinforcing with your student what items are appropriate to bring to school or on the bus.”

