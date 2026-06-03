Substitute teacher accused of possessing child and animal sexual abuse material, Clay deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Orange Park man who worked as a substitute teacher was arrested in connection to a child exploitation investigation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Tyrone Julius Ferguson, 50, is facing four counts of possessing/controlling/intentionally viewing child sexual abuse material, and two counts of possession of animal sexual abuse material, CCSO said.

CCSO said on Tuesday, its SWAT and Special Operations Division, as well as members of the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT task force, served a search warrant at an apartment located at 1863 Wells Road in Orange Park.

Ferguson came out of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident, CCSO said.

Investigators found “Ferguson was employed by a private company and worked as a substitute teacher for middle and elementary school-aged children. He was also a youth basketball coach,” the news release said.

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“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will continue to hold those victimizing our most vulnerable accountable-every time, no exceptions. The safety, dignity and future of our children depend on swift and unwavering justice,” Clay Sheriff Michelle Cook said in the news release.

Anybody with information that might be of assistance in this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Eva Solis at esolis@claysheriff.com or by phone at 904-264-6512.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the SaferWatch App or call First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing **TIPS.

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