Sulzbacher officials unveil tiny home village for Jacksonville homeless community Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city and law enforcement leaders say great progress has been made in removing homeless encampments across the city in accordance with state law.

However, Sulzbacher officials say much work still needs to be done to “We are seeing less people on the streets of downtown,” Sulzbacher CEO Cindy Funkhouser acknowledged Wednesday. “But they are not disappearing. They are just moving out [from downtown.]”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Wednesday morning, Sulzbacher officials unveiled their all-new 10-unit tiny home village at the Sulzbacher downtown campus - each tiny home fitted with a bed, mini fridge, microwave, dresser, and TV...

The goal of the project is to provide stability to homeless individuals in need, who may not fit into the typical shelter environment.

“Having temporary homes like this, where some folks can come into that aren’t comfortable being in that group setting, that have small children or mental health issues or other things, is a key step in providing the wraparound services that will most importantly keep those people off of the streets,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan highlighted Wednesday morning.

Funkhouser Wednesday morning, said the efforts ultimately highlight a more effective approach than simply arresting or handing out citations to people living in public homeless encampments, by getting those individuals referred to JFRD’s “PATH” program into homes and in a stable environment.

“It’s at least 60% cheaper to put someone into housing, as opposed to the very, very expensive systemically arresting and re-arresting,” Funkhouser said. “And JSO doesn’t want to do that. They need the jail for actual criminals.”

Funkhouser also said Wednesday these efforts will be carried over when the organization makes its full move to the Sulzbacher Village in Springfield in three years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.