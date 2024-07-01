Summer reading hits the road in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After some repair work and maintenance, the St. Johns County Public Library System’s bookmobile is ready to hit the road again.

The books on wheels approach to communities across the county is ready to bring fun, summertime reading to a location near you.

“After a brief hiatus for mechanical maintenance, the Library System’s community outreach team has been busy preparing a revamped summer schedule to ensure the public’s browsing experience remains comfortable and enjoyable,” SJCPLS Director Debra Rhodes Gibson said.

The bookmobile is designed to bring St. Johns County residents onboard to pick up requested items, return items, browse books onboard, and use free Wi-Fi.

In addition, the bookmobile will provide opportunities for summer readers to access their materials for the ‘Adventure Begins at Your Library” program. You can find more information on the Public Library’s Summer Reading Program by clicking here.

The new bookmobile schedule begins Aug. 26 and includes:

Mondays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 3450 County Road 210, St. Johns.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UF Health Nocatee, 351 Town Plaza Ave., Ponte Vedra.

Fridays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the World Golf Village Convention Center, 500 S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine.

Additional details are available at www.sjcpls.org/branches/bookmobile.

Revamped bookmobile The St. Johns County Public Library System (SJCPLS) has announced the return of its bookmobile, which provides books and programs to regional areas of the community. (St. Johns County Public Library System)

