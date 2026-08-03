Super speeder zooms past Flagler sheriff going 125 mph, gets arrested

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was on his way to a dinner meeting Friday driving his unmarked vehicle on Interstate 95 when a Dodge Challenger blew past him going over 100 miles per hour.

Staly was traveling south on I-95 when he paced the white 2016 Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes between 115 and 125 mph for almost six miles, a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

The driver was constantly weaving across all three lanes of traffic and passing within three to four feet of the rear bumpers of slower cars for nearly six miles as the sheriff tried to catch up to him, the post states.

Staley activated his lights and siren and pulled the vehicle over in the area of I-95 south of Old Dixie Highway in Volusia County. He placed the driver, Arul Nayak, 22, of Palm Coast under arrest.

“Driving 125 miles per hour and weaving through three lanes of traffic isn’t a mistake, it’s a decision to gamble with everyone else’s life, including the three passengers sitting in his own car,” Staly said in the social media post.

Nayak was taken to Volusia County jail where he was held on $500 bond for violating Florida’s super speeder law, the sheriff said.

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