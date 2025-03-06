Survey: City Council employees cite ‘ethnic discrimination’ and ‘toxic behavior’ by division leaders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has obtained a city council legislative services employee survey that cites discrimination and toxic behavior by two former division leaders.

The survey of 37 workers was highly critical of both former City Council Director Margaret “Peggy” Sidman and Legislative Services Chief Merriane Lahmeur.

Lahmeur submitted her resignation for health reasons on Monday – the same day the survey came out.

The survey returned significantly low scores for morale, teamwork, diverse hiring, ethical business practices, leadership values, communication, fairness, and recognition.

Action News Jax first reported in January that Sidman was placed on paid administrative leave. It followed complaints about the work environment and the opening of council members’ mail.

Sidman is no longer with the city.

