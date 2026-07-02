Suspect accused of shooting his daughters, their mother appears in Duval courtroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of shooting his 4-year-old daughter to death and wounding his 2-year-old daughter, and the mother of the children, appeared before a Duval County judge Thursday morning.

A judge ordered that Trudale Reed, 29, be held in Duval County jail on no bond for the triple shooting that occurred Tuesday on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Jacksonville police responded to the home at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in response to shots fired. Officers arrived and found the 4-year-old dead and the 2-year-old daughter and their 27-year-old mother in critical condition.

Reed, the father of the girls, was arrested following what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was a domestic incident between the him and the mother.

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