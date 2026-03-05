Suspect identified morning after deadly shooting at Silverleaf construction site

Jacksonville, Fl — The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect arrested following a deadly shooting at a construction site in

20-year-old Yovany Lopez Cobo is charged with second-degree murder in the death of one victim and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The two victims transported to area hospitals are expected to recover from their injuries.

Wednesday’s shooting happened near the Courtney Groves subdivision.

The sheriff’s office says two construction workers were arguing, things got physical and one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other. He died at the scene.

Action News Jax spoke with the girlfriend of one of the construction workers, who asked to remain anonymous. She said her boyfriend, who was at the site, filled her in on the chaotic events that led up to the shooting.

“There was an argument where the guy was talking crap about the other guy’s wife and then he went to go confront him and that’s when the shots were fired,” she said.

She said her boyfriend called her immediately after the shooting to explain what happened.

“Two other people were hit and one of them is actually my boyfriend’s brother-in-law, so I know like he’s told me a lot, and he called me freaking out, and he was like they put a white sheet over him. They put a white sheet over him,” she said.

