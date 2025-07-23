Suspect killed by Bradford deputies after exiting home with guns: BCSO

STARKE, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were involved in a shooting Tuesday night that left a suspect dead.

Deputies reportedly responded to the suspect’s home on NW CR 225, across from Northside Baptist Church, around 7 pm. BCSO says they were attempting to make contact with the suspect after he was accused of making threats to bank employees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

BCSO said that when deputies arrived, he exited the home with two guns. Despite attempts by deputies to defuse the situation, BCSO said multiple shots were fired and the suspect was hit. He died on scene.

No deputies were injured.

Due to the investigation, NW CR 225, west of NW SR 16, is closed to traffic. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Action News Jax is working to learn the name of the suspect and what actions may have prompted deputies to shoot.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]