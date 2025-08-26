Suspect in Mayport Road incident dies after being shot at by 9 officers: JSO

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Nine officers shot at a suspect in Atlantic Beach Monday evening, killing him, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 37-year-old man’s death came after a series of violent events.

The incident reportedly began around 6 PM Monday evening at the Dutton Island Preserve Boat Ramp. A couple visiting from Georgia to fish said they heard gunshots and noticed a man nearby shooting a rifle into the water.

When the husband went to approach the suspect, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at him. JSO said after a temporary de-escalation, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s head. The two reportedly wrestled over the gun, with the victim eventually coming out on top and firing the gun to empty out the bullets.

While attempting to leave in their car, JSO said the couple saw the suspect driving at them in his truck. While the victims veered to avoid a head-on collision, the two vehicles side-swiped.

JSO said the suspect continued driving after the initial collision, eventually hitting another car on Mayport Road before finally coming to a stop near the RaceTrac gas station.

JSO said it attempted to negotiate with the man from outside of the car for an hour and a half after he refused to exit.

Officers said they saw the suspect pick up a rifle case and attempt to open it, and that’s when nine officers shot at him:

#81374- A. Yanuzzi

#79008- A. Boyster

#76520- D. Soap

#83616- T. Robinson

#78386- A. Henning

#83620- Z. Slatowski

#86587- M. Ross

#78498- P. Rickertsen

#43182- C. Soucek

The man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, died from his injuries.

JSO said it will reveal his name after family is notified of his death.

No one else appeared to have been seriously injured.

