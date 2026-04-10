Suspect in stolen car ‘intentionally’ crashes into SJSO car, shutting down I-95 SB at SR 207

UPDATE: Interstate 95 near State Road 207 has reopened as of 7:30 pm.

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Interstate 95 southbound near State Road 207 was shut down for hours after a suspect in a stolen vehicle crashed into a deputy’s car, and then crashed again, deputies say.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the stolen vehicle near I-95 and State Road 16 just before 4 p.m.

Deputies tried to do a traffic stop, but the suspect then “intentionally” hit an SJSO car and then drove off, SJSO said.

The suspect eventually crashed on southbound I-95 near mile marker 311 and they were taken to a local hospital.

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There is no threat to the public, SJSO said.

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