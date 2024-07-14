Local

‘Swamp Foxes’ return home after 9-month deployment

By Shanila Kabir, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emotions ran high at NAS Jacksonville Sunday afternoon as members of the “Swamp Foxes” helicopter maritime strike squadron reunited with their families.

During their nine-month deployment, they were in active combat, including multiple engagements with Houthi terrorists.

The group also conducted more than 2,500 missions and almost 7,000 flight hours.

Families told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir it was stressful not hearing from their loved ones for days at a time.

Another trip has not been confirmed yet.

Hear from families on CBS47 and FOX30 at 6:30 p.m.

