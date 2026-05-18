Sweet Pete’s Candy nominated for best in the nation on USA TODAY’s readers’ poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once again, a Jacksonville candy shop has been recognized as one of the nation’s best.

Jacksonville’s Sweet Pete’s Candy is nominated for Best Candy Store in the U.S. in USA Today’s 10Best readers’ poll.

Last year, Sweet Pete’s came in at No. 8 on the list. In 2024, Sweet Pete’s was No. 3 on the list.

USA Today recognizes the shop for Pete’s Famous Sea Salt Caramels, caramel chocolate apples, and packaged candy.

The shop features gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free options.

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It’s located at 400 N. Hogan Street. It’s open every day except Monday.

People can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, June 8 at noon ET.

The winning stores, as determined by readers’ vote, will be announced on Wednesday, June 17.

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