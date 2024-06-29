Sweet Pete’s Candy ranks 3rd on USA TODAY’s best candy store list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Sweet Pete’s Candy was in the top five on USA Today’s best candy store list. It ranked third.

According to USA TODAY, the winners were selected by a panel of experts and voted on by readers.

The list makes note of Pete’s Famous Sea Salt Caramels, caramel chocolate apples, and packaged candy.

The shop features gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free options.

It’s located at 400 N. Hogan Street. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday.

