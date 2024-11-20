JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ‘Taken advantage of:’ Local contractor receives numerous complaints for cashing down payments without making progress

A Jacksonville woman looking for the kitchen of her dreams instead claimed she ended up thousands of dollars in the hole with no work from her contractor to show for it.

“I just wanted a brand-new kitchen. That’s what I wanted,” Christie Barr said. She went to CG Consulting and Design to turn her kitchen dream into a reality.

Barr said she signed a contract with the company back in July and paid a $8,800 deposit in August, which she claimed was cashed just days later.

“Sick to my stomach when I wrote that check, and that should’ve told me something right then and there,” she said.

After weeks of what Barr described as minimal communication from the contractor, she sent notice of cancellation with a request for a full refund in early September. A couple of weeks later, CG responded and said the owners would be in touch a few days later. Now two months later, Barr said she’s still in the hole thousands of dollars.

In a statement to Action News Jax, CG Consulting said, “While the client sought to terminate the contract on September 4, 2024, after discussion the client advised she was reconsidering. In a continuing effort to complete the contract, CG Consulting spoke with the client on September 19, 2024, seeking a final decision on the project. Despite numerous conversations and attempts to resolve the matter, the client did not provide clear directions, and we have not heard from her since that date.”

The company further clarified its policy requires cancellations be made within three days of signing the contract.

Barr reaffirmed the company has made no effort to contact her and the only resolution is a refund. “I’m on social security, retirement. I’m doing all this by myself and then I feel like you’re taking advantage of me,” she said.

Barr also filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Florida. The organization’s president told Action News Jax that CG Consulting’s accreditation has been suspended, and they are reviewing the company’s record to see if the BBB will continue to accredit the business.

The BBB also said they’ve received several other complaints that are in process that show a pattern of similar incidents to Barr’s.

The BBB recommended you give no more than one-third of the total project cost upfront. Florida law states that if a contractor takes more than 10% for a deposit, and a permit is needed, it must be pulled within a certain timeframe. Otherwise, the BBB said they are obligated to give a refund.

Barr just wants her money back. “From them, I want $8,800 back in my pocket immediately. I’ve waited too long. That’s all I want,” she said.

