Teaching teen drivers safety through hands-on training in St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Sponsored by the Florida Sheriff's Association and taught by certified law enforcement driving instructors, Teen Driver Challenge classes have begun in St. Johns County.

Teen Driver Challenge Sponsored by the Florida Sheriff's Association and taught by certified law enforcement driving instructors, Teen Driver Challenge classes have begun in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Teen Driver Challenge has begun in St. Johns County.

This summer, deputies are teaching high school students to become safer, more confident drivers with hands-on experience.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association Teen Driver Challenge is a free, advanced, one-day driving class that’s taught by certified law enforcement driving instructors.

“Areas covered include proper braking, negotiating a figure 8 (steering), forward and reverse serpentine, cornering, intersection braking, evasive maneuvering, off-road recovery, and skid recovery,” the Teen Driver Challenge website explains.

Applicants are required to be at least 15 years old and possess a valid, state-issued Learner’s License or Driver’s License.

As of Sat., Jun. 8, spaces are filled for June and July dates. However, to find out more information on the class and to check back for future dates, click here.

