The Acosta Bridge was lit up Tuesday night in gold and orange to shine a light on pediatric cancer.

“Team Joe Strong” rode bicycles across the bridge in memory of Joe Dewaele.

Joe was just nine years old when he died from cancer.

Team Joe Strong wants to fund cancer research to help children like Joe.

The team has helped raise more than $100,000 so far this year. You can follow Team Joe Strong’s journey by clicking here.

PHOTOS: Team Joe Strong rides across Acosta Bridge lit up in gold and orange for childhood cancer awareness

