Teen arrested in July shooting during drug deal in neighborhood near Nocatee, St. Johns deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced another arrest in a July shooting that happened near Nocatee.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old boy was arrested in California.

Action News Jax is not sharing his name or picture due to his age.

Deputies say he was responsible for shooting someone multiple times in the Walden Chase neighborhood during a drug deal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The teen is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm (serious bodily harm) and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Two days after the shooting, Action News Jax told you when Jeffrey Davis of Jacksonville was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office said Davis was in the car where the 17-year-old shot a person trying to buy marijuana.

Davis was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to aggravated battery and attempted armed robbery.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.