Teen on bike hit by vehicle in St. Augustine, flown to hospital trauma center

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle Thursday in St. Augustine. The accident happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Road and Heritage Park Drive.

The teen was flown by helicopter to a local trauma unit and was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.