Teen killed in Nassau County crash

Bryceville, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl from Bryceville was killed Sunday morning in a crash on County Road 121 at Batten Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV she was driving collided with a pickup truck that veered into her lane.

The driver of the pickup was a 16-year-old boy from Bryceville. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

