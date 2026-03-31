Teen shot while in bed at mobile home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A male in his late teens is recovering at the hospital after being shot while he was in bed early Tuesday. Jacksonville police responded to the mobile home in the 3500 block of Alcoy Road on Jacksonville’s Westside at about 12:40 a.m.

The teen heard noises while he was in bed and “when the victim sat up an unknown individual fired multiple shots in his direction, striking him once in his chest, and another in his arm,” a Jacksonville police news release states.

The teen’s roommate brought him to the hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning. The roommate is being questioned by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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