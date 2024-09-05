Teenager killed in northwest Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville detectives are speaking with multiple people following a deadly shooting late Wednesday afternoon on Edgewood Avenue near Moncrief on the city’s northwest side.

JSO was called around 5:30 pm to multiple reports of gunfire, and they found the victim inside a vacant house. The victim was a Black male 16 - 20 years old.

JFRD arrived on scene and pronounced dead on scene. JSO says at this time it doesn’t know the circumstances of the incident or the relationships of those involved.

Detectives do believe this is an isolated incident and there is no additional threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.







